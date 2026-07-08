KATSEYE To Release 1st Feature Film 'WILD HEARTS' In Cinemas Around The World

KATSEYE is about to hit the silver screen in countries across the globe!

On July 8, KATSEYE announced that they would be releasing a new feature film next month called “WILD HEARTS.”

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, “KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS” will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look inside the group’s journey, starting from their survival show “Dream Academy” to their viral success as rising global pop stars. The film will feature never-before-seen footage of KATSEYE, fan videos, and intimate interviews with the group members.

Limited screenings of “KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS” will begin on August 12, although release dates may vary from region to region.

Tickets will go on sale starting on July 15, and you can find more information on the film’s official website here!