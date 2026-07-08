KARD's 'Don't Recall' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 100 Million Views

KARD has just hit the 100 million mark for the first time on YouTube!

On July 8 at around 2 p.m. KST, KARD’s music video for their 2017 pre-debut single “Don’t Recall” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

KARD first released the music video for “Don’t Recall” on February 16, 2017 at midnight KST, meaning that it took approximately nine years, four months, and 22 days to hit the 100 million mark.

Congratulations to KARD!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Don’t Recall” again below: