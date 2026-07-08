Lee Sang Yeob Falls For Lee Ji Min After She Tries To Cast Him In Dating Show On 'Dream To You'

ENA’s “Dream to You” has shared a sneak peek of the chemistry between Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Ji Min!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Lee Sang Yeob will play Seo In Wook, the CEO of a film production company, who is like an older brother to Woo Soo Bin and stood steadfastly by his side until he found success as a director. When Woo Soo Bin returns to Korea to find his first love Joo Yi Jae, Seo In Wook accompanies him, and he winds up forming a connection with Choi Sa Rang (Lee Ji Min).

Choi Sa Rang is a writer for a celebrity dating show, and as a hopeless romantic who dreams of a fateful love, her hobby is reading romance novels. After she happens to meet Seo In Wook, she tries to cast him in a dating show, and they wind up growing closer in the process.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture an encounter between Seo In Wook and Choi Sa Rang in a hotel lobby. Choi Sa Rang wears a smile as she approaches Seo In Wook, who is on a phone call.

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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