Youn Yuh Jung Nominated For 78th Emmy Awards

Youn Yuh Jung continues to make history!

On July 8 (local time), the 78th Emmy Awards announced its nominees. Youn Yuh Jung was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in “Beef 2.” She was nominated alongside Linda Cardellini (“DTF St. Louis”), Dakota Fanning (“All Her Fault”), Laurie Metcalf (“Monster: The Ed Gein Story”), Joy Sunday (“DTF St. Louis”), and Constance Zimmer (“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”).

“Beef” follows the story of a young couple who witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife. This incident sets off a series of chess moves within the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner Chairwoman Park, the role portrayed by Youn Yuh Jung.

In addition to Youn Yuh Jung, “Beef” received a total of 16 nominations in the Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor (Oscar Isaac), Lead Actress (Carey Mulligan), Supporting Actor (Charles Melton), Directing (Jake Schreier, “It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey”), Writing (Lee Sung Jin, “All The Things We’re Never Going To Have”), Sound Mixing, Casting, Picture Editing, Sound Editing, Directing (Lee Sung Jin, “Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort”), Cinematography, Stunt Coordination, Contemporary Costumes, and Picture Editing.

Previously, Youn Yuh Jung became the first Korean actress to receive an Oscar in 2021 for her performance in the film “Minari.”

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 at the LA Peacock Theater. Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Youn Yuh Jung in “Beasts Clawing at Straws” below:

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews