Cho Yeo Jeong And Kim Jae Chul Are A Married Doctor Couple With Something To Hide In New Drama “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

Upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has teased the chemistry between Cho Yeo Jeong and Kim Jae Chul!

Starring Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, and Kim Jae Chul, “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy that unfolds as spiraling chain reactions take place when a popular influencer couple, who has sold the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

Cho Yeo Jeong plays Su Jeong while Kim Jae Chul plays Bo Seong, a married doctor couple hiding their true intentions.

The stills capture contrasting sides of Su Jeong, the director of a dermatology clinic. In one still, Su Jeong reveals the image of a perfect member of the upper class with her refined demeanor and relaxed smile.

However, in another still, she stares at someone with a cold gaze, creating a chilling sense of tension.

Bo Seong exudes trust with his neat suit, but his facial expression suggests that he is hiding his true intentions.

In another still, he reveals his relentless nature and willingness to stop at nothing to achieve his goals, foreshadowing the tension in the story.

Cho Yeo Jeong shared her thoughts on filming, saying, “It was a set that allowed me to be Su Jeong and portray Su Jeong as she truly is. The teamwork was beyond words.”

Kim Jae Chul said, “I was happy to work with Cho Yeo Jeong, whom I have been a fan of. She was so warm and made me feel comfortable, so I enjoyed filming.”

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is set to premiere on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Cho Yeo Jeong in “Cheat On Me, If You Can”:

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And Kim Jae Chul in “Love Your Enemy”:

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