Lee Jun Young Is A Genius Pianist Forced To Abandon His Dream In New Drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Jun Young!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Lee Jun Young plays Choi Jung Yo, a tragic genius pianist. He is a character with exceptional musical talent who gave up the piano when faced with the harsh realities of life. After losing his mother at a young age, he became the sole caretaker of his alcoholic father, becoming the breadwinner of his family while still a boy. Although he loved the piano more than anyone, he spent his life holding onto a dream he had to keep the farthest from himself.

Having endured life’s hardships from an early age, Choi Jung Yo is someone who confronts anything head-on, living a life in which he was not even given the time to hesitate. Rather than being bound by others’ opinions or rules, he lives life on his own terms and is known at school as a free-spirited student.

However, his daily life undergoes a transformation after he meets Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang), a pianist his age. After watching Kang Bi Oh’s performance by chance, his long-suppressed passion for the piano is reignited. He enrolls at Korea Arts High School as a transfer student and begins a new connection with Kang Bi Oh as a classmate.

The student record of Choi Jung Yo also includes details that offer a glimpse into his personality. Although he maintains an indifferent expression in the classroom and counseling room, he shows a faint smile only when he is in front of the piano, hinting at his genuine passion for music.

The student record also includes evaluations such as, “Although he has never received formal training, his sense and skills are exceptional,” and, “He is expected to become a student who brings a new wave of change to the piano department,” teasing how his sudden arrival will transform the school.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in his latest drama “Reborn Rookie”:

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