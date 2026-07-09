So Ji Sub And Taecyeon Share A Meaningful Conversation Before A Mission In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

Previously in “Agent Kim Reactivated,” Manager Kim and Park Young Gwang (Taecyeon), who grew up together at a North Korean agent training camp, fell into an unexpected trap during an operation. A tragedy unfolded as Park Young Gwang lost his life, leaving Manager Kim as the only survivor.

In the upcoming episode, a flashback shows the two sitting side by side in the training camp barracks and sharing a final conversation before the operation. Park Young Gwang is deep in thought, and the way Manager Kim looks at his comrade conveys the depth of their trust and friendship.

In particular, Park Young Gwang leaves Manager Kim with the meaningful words, “You are a Kim.” It remains to be seen how this single remark may be connected to the reason Manager Kim goes on to live as “Code Name 66.”

On set, So Ji Sub and Taecyeon created a polished scene by carefully aligning their emotional performances. The two actors reviewed their movements together before filming and conveyed deep emotions through restrained performances.

The production team said, “In episode 5, the secret behind Code Name 66, which many viewers have been curious about, and the reason Manager Kim came to live as 66 will be revealed for the first time. The meaning behind Manager Kim’s line, ‘I’m only remembering the request of my only comrade,’ will also naturally be revealed.”

Episode 5 of “Agent Kim Reactivated” airs on July 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And watch Taecyeon in “The First Night with the Duke”:

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