Watch: Kong Hyo Jin Leads A Double Life As A Sniper And Working Mom In “A Bona Fide Killer” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled a new teaser!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

On the surface, Yu Bo Na appears to be an ordinary office workers, but unbeknownst to others, she is actually Kingfisher, a famous “one-shot, one-kill” assassin who eliminates heinous criminals that have escaped justice. After returning to work following a three-year maternal leave, she resumes her dangerous double life.

The teaser opens with a striking scene of Yu Bo Na pulling the trigger of a sniper rifle from the rooftop of a building. A bullet speeding through a narrow gap immediately captures viewers’ attention.

However, the mood quickly shifts when she appears before her mother-in-law, Ok Sun Ja (Cha Mi Kyung), holding a kitchen knife and says, “I’m not really used to using this for this kind of purpose,” revealing an unexpected side of herself.

In one scene, her mother-in-law, seemingly offended that her son, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won), took Yu Bo Na’s side, throws an apple at him as he and Bo Na try to leave the house, only for Bo Na to swiftly turn around and catch it with one hand, shocking her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of Bo Na at her office job at Durumi Electronics as well as her spending time with her husband and daughter.

The teaser concludes with Yu Bo Na, who now has a family to protect, lifting her sniper rifle as she declares, “The client meeting is now in session,” heightening anticipation for the drama.

Watch the teaser below!

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Master’s Sun” on Viki:

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