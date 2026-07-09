Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Gear Up For Action In New Film “HOPE” Posters

Upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled new posters!

“HOPE” follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the chief of a police substation in Hopo Port, a village located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After local youths report a tiger sighting, Bum Seok and the entire village are thrown into a state of emergency as they find themselves facing an unimaginable reality. Jung Ho Yeon plays Sung Ae, a police officer, while Zo In Sung plays a young man named Sung Gi.

The newly released posters highlight the film’s unique mise-en-scène, intense action, detailed sound design, and fast-paced storytelling through various premium theater formats.

Designed to provide a more immersive experience, the formats showcase the film’s three-dimensional sound, visual aesthetics, and suspenseful action sequences while emphasizing the distinctive features of each screening format, including Dolby Cinema, IMAX, SCREENX, and 4DX.

“HOPE” is set to hit theaters on July 15.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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