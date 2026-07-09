Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, And Ong Seong Wu Dish On Their Chemistry On Set Of 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming ahead of its premiere!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere. Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, and Ong Seong Wu shared their their thoughts on the filming set and their chemistry.

Park Eun Bin, who plays hotel CEO Cheon Yeo Ri, remarked, “Because I was working with actors around my age, I felt much more comfortable on set.” Since the trio already displayed fun and lively chemistry during their very first script reading, expectations are high for the even stronger bond they developed as filming progressed.

Yang Se Jong, who stars as ace prosecutor Ma Kang Wook, said, “On set, we all tried to stay focused on each other’s characters. The director, the cast, and I spent plenty of time rehearsing together, and we had a lot of discussions about each scene.” He added, “Those conversations and rehearsals allowed us to build great chemistry,” expressing his deep affection for the project.

Ong Seong Wu, who portrays villain Kang Min Hwan, remarked, “The atmosphere on set was incredibly passionate. We seriously exchanged ideas about each other’s characters and scenes, and whenever we struggled to fully express a character’s emotions or performance, we worked through it together and enjoyed finding solutions.” His comments highlighted the close teamwork among the three actors.

The newly released behind-the-scenes photos capture the cast’s dedication to the drama. Whether carefully reviewing scenes on the monitor or huddling together to discuss them, the actors’ serious expressions reflect their commitment to creating a high-quality production.

In contrast, photos of the three smiling brightly and posing for the camera showcase the warm and cheerful atmosphere on set, further raising anticipation for the outstanding chemistry between Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, and Ong Seong Wu.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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