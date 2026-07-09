Lee Ju Myoung In Talks + Kim Young Kwang Reported For New Rom-Com

Lee Ju Myoung may be starring alongside Kim Young Kwang in a new romantic comedy!

On July 9, OSEN reported that Lee Ju Myoung and Kim Young Kwang recently received offers to star in ENA’s upcoming drama “Queen of Taming” (literal title). Both actors are said to be positively reviewing the offers and are expected to join the project.

In response to the report, Lee Ju Myoung’s agency Alien Company stated, “It is one of the projects she is currently in discussions for.” Kim Young Kwang’s side has yet to comment on the report.

“Queen of Taming” is a romantic comedy that follows Ji Yong, a hedge fund manager at the top of the financial food chain, and Woo Ri, a contract veterinarian at a zoo he acquires. As the power dynamic between their employer-employee relationship is turned upside down, the two become entangled in an unexpected romance.

Lee Ju Myoung is in talks to star as Woo Ri, while Kim Young Kwang has reportedly been offered the role of Ji Yong.

The drama is currently aiming to premiere sometime next year.

In the meantime, watch Lee Ju Myoung in her most recent drama “Reborn Rookie” below:

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And watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” here:

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