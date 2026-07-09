“The Eyes” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers
“The Eyes” has surpassed 1 million moviegoers!
According to the Korean Film Council, the film officially surpassed 1 million moviegoers on the afternoon of July 9.
“The Eyes” is a suspenseful thriller that tells the story of Seo Jin (Shin Min Ah), a woman who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease, as she sets out to investigate the suspicious death of her twin sister.
Driven by its gripping storyline and the cast’s powerful performances, “The Eyes” has continued to attract audiences and maintain strong box office momentum. The film is climbing back up the charts, drawing even more viewers in its second week of release than in its first week. It is currently ranked No. 6 at the 2026 Korean box office.
To commemorate the milestone, cast members Shin Min Ah, Kim Nam Hee, Lee Seung Ryong, and Kim Young Ah posed for celebratory group photos.
Check out the photos below!
<눈동자> 100만 관객 돌파🎉
여러분이 만들어주신 특별한 기록!
진심으로 감사합니다. 💞
올여름 극장가 역주행 신드롬
<눈동자> 절찬상영중👁
🔗지금 예매하기: https://t.co/OHHNFkmLGH#눈동자 #영화눈동자 #서스펜스 #스릴러 #절찬상영중#신민아 #김남희 #이승룡 #김영아 pic.twitter.com/POT3zPiSMI
— BY4M STUDIO OFFICIAL (@by4m_studio) July 9, 2026
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Congratulations to the cast and crew!
Watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus”:
And Kim Nam Hee in “Moon River”:
Source (1)