Lee Sun Bin, Park Ji Hwan, Bae Hyeon Seong, And More Bring A Prison Kitchen To Life At Script Reading For New Comedy Film

“The Taste of Prison” (literal translation) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading!

On July 9, the upcoming comedy film “The Taste of Prison” shared that they had officially begun filming on July 6. Along with the announcement, the production also unveiled script reading photos showcasing the cast’s lively chemistry.

“The Taste of Prison” is a heartwarming comedy about a celebrity chef who hits rock bottom overnight and finds herself working in a prison kitchen, where she teams up with inmates who create soul-stirring dishes using the most unexpected recipes and ingredients.

Lee Sun Bin stars as Jessica, a celebrity chef who has gone through only the elite path in the culinary world and is known for her sharp tongue. However, after an unexpected fall from grace, she suddenly finds herself working in a prison kitchen.

Park Ji Hwan plays Jung Bae, the leader of Cell No. 3, who constantly clashes with Jessica while surprising everyone with extraordinary dishes made from unconventional recipes and mysterious ingredients.

Bae Hyeon Seong takes on the role of Soo Hyun, the newest inmate in Cell No. 3. With his gentle personality and natural talent for cooking, he emerges as the prison’s Gen Z culinary prodigy.

Park Young Gyu plays No Ja, the pillar of Cell No. 3 and a master of coffee, while Jo Bok Rae stars as Yong Tak, a smooth-talking con artist.

Jo Dong In plays Gi Chul, an economic offender with an enormous appetite, while Lee Sang Jin portrays Sung Yeol, Jessica’s longtime friend and the owner of the restaurant she once worked at. Lee Bong Ryun plays Soon Young, Jessica’s older sister, with whom she shares a complicated love-hate relationship.

Following the start of filming, the cast shared their excitement about the project. Lee Sun Bin remarked, “I’m really looking forward to the time I’ll spend working on ‘The Taste of Prison.’ First and foremost, I hope filming goes smoothly, and I can’t wait for the day we can share this film with audiences in theaters.”

Park Ji Hwan commented, “It feels like I’m setting off on a fun trip with a great director and wonderful colleagues. I’ll do my best and look forward to meeting audiences.”

Bae Hyeon Seong also shared, “I’m happy and excited to be working with such amazing senior actors on a great project. Just like a delicious meal can bring people happiness, I’ll do my best to deliver positive energy to audiences.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood”:

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Also watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice”:

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