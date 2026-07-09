Park Jeong Min In Talks To Star As The Late Shin Hae Chul In New Biographical Film

Park Jeong Min may be taking on the role of the late Shin Hae Chul in a new biographical film.

On July 9, Ilgan Sports reported that Park Jeong Min has been cast in the upcoming film “To You” (literal title).

Responding to the report, Park Jeong Min’s agency SEM Company stated, “He has received the script for ‘To You’ and is currently reviewing the offer.”

“To You” is a biographical film that chronicles the music and life of the late Shin Hae Chul over the 25 years following his debut at the age of 21. Park Jeong Min has been offered the role of the legendary musician.

The film takes its title from “To You,” Shin Hae Chul’s self-written and self-produced debut song, which won the grand prize at the 1988 MBC College Song Festival and marked the beginning of his career.

The film will spotlight Shin Hae Chul’s fearless musical experimentation across genres including rock, ballad, techno, and jazz. It will also explore his life beyond music as the outspoken radio DJ affectionately nicknamed the “Devil King” and “Mayor,” who was known for fearlessly speaking out on social issues, offering a comprehensive look at both his life and philosophy.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Jeong Min in “Harbin”:

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