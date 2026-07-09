Watch: Lee Eun Ji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, And An Yu Jin Open A Rice Cake Shop In “Earth Arcade” Spin-Off “Space Rice Cake”

Lee Eun Ji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, and An Yu Jin are reuniting for tvN’s new variety show “Space Rice Cake”!

“Space Rice Cake” is a spin-off born from a punishment in “Earth Arcade 2.” After failing an escape room mission prepared by Torong, Lee Eun Ji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, and An Yu Jin must work together at a rice cake shop.

The newly released poster features the four members who have just opened “Space Rice Cake” in Goheung. Featuring the slogan “Freshly made rice cakes for sale!” alongside an image of chewy garaetteok (long cylindrical rice cakes) and a retro-inspired design, the poster creates a warm and nostalgic atmosphere.

Adding to the fun is the tagline, “The shop may be full of burnout, but we’ll do our best to make sure our customers’ taste buds aren’t affected,” teasing the members’ chaotic adventures and signature teamwork as first-time rice cake shop employees.

The teaser opens with the bustling kitchen of “Space Rice Cake,” where the members begin making rice cakes as early as 5 a.m. Thick white steam quickly fills the kitchen, making it difficult to even see the members as they work.

The production staff then tells Lee Young Ji, who is serving as the head chef, “Young Ji, there’s still one thing you haven’t done.” However, neither she nor the other members can figure out what they’re referring to. Young Ji eventually realizes she forgot to turn on the ventilation fan and hurriedly switches it on, teasing the members’ adorably clumsy moments as they adjust to life working at the rice cake shop.

Watch the teaser below:

“Space Rice Cake” premieres on July 31 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

Watch Mimi as a judge on “Bake Your Dream”:

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