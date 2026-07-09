dearALICE's James Announces He Is Leaving The Group In Heartfelt Letter

dearALICE’s James has announced his departure from the group.

James officially debuted as a member of dearALICE, a five-member boy group formed by SM Entertainment and British television production company Moon&Back Media, at the beginning of 2025.

On July 9 local time, James took to Instagram to share that he had decided to leave the group, writing, “After a lot of thought, and with so much gratitude for everything this journey has given me, I feel now is the right time for me to move on from dearALICE.”

James’ full letter can be found below:

Wishing James all the best in his future endeavors!