Kim Dae Myeung Is A Villain With Two Faces In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared a new glimpse of Kim Dae Myeung’s unnerving duality.

“The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kim Dae Myeung left a strong impression on viewers as Noh Man Hee, the ruthless man who kidnapped Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol). When Go Se Yoon’s mother offered him 3 billion won (approximately $2 million) for the return of her daughter, the offer only served to provoke his rage, leading him to strangle Go Se Yoon while her loved ones watched in horror. Noh Man Hee then sent an incriminating video of Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) to the police, making him the primary suspect in the investigation.

The upcoming third and fourth episodes of the drama will depict Noh Man Hee’s chilling duality in even further detail. A two-faced villain hiding in plain sight, Noh Man Hee seems on the surface to be a friendly guy who takes care of his neighbors, whether helping an elderly woman by fixing her computer or smiling warmly while waiting for his food at a restaurant.

However, Noh Man Hee reveals his true colors in other photos, threatening someone over the phone and monitoring Go Se Yoon through a screen with a menacing expression. He is also seen wearing a mask while carrying out his crimes as a ruthless kidnapper.

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on July 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki below:

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