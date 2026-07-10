Kong Hyo Jin Dishes On Playing An Assassin In Upcoming Drama 'A Bona Fide Killer'

Kong Hyo JIn has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer”!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

On the surface, Yu Bo Na is an ordinary married woman who takes care of her husband and daughter, but unbeknownst to others, she leads a double life as a cold-blooded killer who eliminates heinous criminals that have escaped justice. After returning to work following a three-year maternal leave, she resumes her dangerous double life.

Explaining why she chose to star in the drama, Kong Hyo Jin recalled, “I read the original webtoon first, and I found it intriguing. What I found most appealing was that even though it’s a ‘dark hero’ story, the focus is on her ordinary everyday life as a married woman, rather than her cases.”

Kong Hyo Jin went on to share that while preparing for the role, she focused on emphasizing the contrasting sides of Yu Bo Na. “As a married woman, Yu Bo Na is always friendly and never stops smiling,” said the actress. “But for killer Yu Bo Na, unlike the other characters I’ve played up until now, I prepared to play her as stoic and unflappable in any situation.”

When asked if there were any similarities between the character and her real-life personality, Kong Hyo Jin chose “flexibility.” She explained, “Yu Bo Na is a character who is able to handle any situation with flexibility, which is somewhat similar to the flexibility that I have built over the years while working as an actress.”

As for what she considers the most appealing aspect of the drama, Kong Hyo Jin chose “Yu Bo Na-style punishment.” “Yu Bo Na prioritizes the victims of crime over her own safety, and she delivers justice through actions instead of words,” said the actress. “When you hear about unbelievably shocking crimes on the news, doesn’t everyone think at some point that they’d like to personally step up and take action? I hope that through this drama, viewers will be able to enjoy that kind of vicarious thrill.”

“‘A Bona Fide Killer’ is not just a romance, but it’s a female dark hero story about true love and justice,” concluded Kong Hyo JIn. “I hope that you’ll join us for Yu Bo Na’s unique and satisfying punishments.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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Or check out her film “Hit-and-Run Squad” below!

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