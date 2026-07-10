Watch: Ha Young's Self-Proclaimed Boyfriend Jung Hae In Turns Her Life Upside Down In New Rom-Com 'Our Sticky Love' Teasers

Jung Hae In and Ha Young are teaming up for a rom-com drama!

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend. Set in a quiet countryside village lined with yeot (traditional Korean taffy) shops, their unexpected cohabitation sparks a quirky, heart-fluttering romance that’s as sweet—and sticky—as its setting.

The teaser poster features Jang Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae standing side-by-side against the backdrop of the quiet, remote village of Gujin. Jang Tae Ha wears a relaxed smile, while Go Eun Sae sports a confused facial expression, creating a contrasting atmosphere that heightens curiosity about their relationship. The tagline, “No past, no proof. He’s my only clue!” further stimulates curiosity about the story that is set to unfold.

The teaser video captures the stark contrast in Go Eun Sae’s life before and after losing her memory. It begins with her appearing in a sports car, introducing herself as a prosecutor for the Anti-Corruption Investigation Department at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, followed by a scene where she wakes up in a hospital unable to even verify her own identity, signaling a dramatic shift in her life.

Furthermore, Jang Tae Ha appears before Go Eun Sae and introduces himself as her “boyfriend,” creating an unexpected situation. However, Go Eun Sae finds it difficult to believe him and remains skeptical. While Jang Tae Ha claims that the two first met and formed a connection in the mountains, Go Eun Sae, having lost all her memories, only grows more confused.

The video also reveals the presence of crime boss Baek Sang Gil (Heo Sung Tae). With Go Eun Sae and Jang Tae Ha being chased by someone, the added mystery surrounding them promises a tense narrative that goes beyond a simple romance.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Our Sticky Love” is set to premiere on August 7. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

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Also watch Ha Young in “Face Me” below:

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