Keumjo Shares Beautiful Baby Bump Photos

Former 9MUSES member Keumjo has revealed her maternity photoshoot!

On July 9, Keumjo shared two posts on her personal Instagram account along with photos from her maternity shoot. In one of the posts, she wrote, “I am a 32-week pregnant woman who is still spending her days floating around happily, without being significantly affected by hormones, thanks to a person who lets me do everything I want to do.”

In another post, she revealed the names of her children, stating, “We have named (our first child) ‘Eun’ (Silver). Since we planned for a second child from the moment we decided to have kids, the second child’s name is ‘Bo Hwa’ (Treasure). He says we are his ‘gold, silver, and treasures’ (‘keum eun bohwa‘ in Korean) including me, Keumjo.”

Check out the lovely baby bump photos below!

Keumjo married musical actor Baek Ki Bum in 2022, and she announced her pregnancy this past February, four years after their marriage.

Congratulations to the happy family!

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