BTS's Jin Talks About The Most Memorable World Tour Moment, What Music Has Given Him, And More

BTS’s Jin sat down with ELLE Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The shoot was a collaboration with Gucci, for which Jin serves as a global brand ambassador. Against the backdrop of a vintage hotel, he captivated with his restrained yet intense gaze, exuding a rugged energy and a deeper sense of presence.

In the interview following the shoot, Jin was asked about the most memorable moment from BTS’s ongoing world tour “ARIRANG.” Without hesitation, he chose the opening concert in Goyang, saying, “Starting this world tour in Goyang is what stands out the most. It rained so heavily that day, and somehow rainy days always leave the strongest memories. It was such a fun moment that I thought I’d probably never get caught in the rain like that again.”

When asked about what music has given him, Jin expressed his affection, saying, “Everything, I’d say. In a way, music is what gave me the life I have now.”

As for what it means to be “Jin-like,” he shared, “I think I’m someone who wants to live life on my own terms. Of course, I know I can’t do everything I want.”

Jin’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the August issue of ELLE Korea.

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