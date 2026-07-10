So Ji Sub Falls To His Knees In Despair On 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a heartbreaking glimpse of its next episode.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated,” Manager Kim continued his desperate search for his missing daughter with the help of his friends Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon) and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho). Even after suffering a gunshot wound, Manager Kim raced to Myeongpo Port while pleading for his daughter to stay alive until he got there.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fifth episode, Manager Kim searches for his daughter at Myeongpo Port in the pouring rain. As he walks through the rain with bloodstains on his face, his desperation and determination to find his daughter are palpable.

Later, Manager Kim falls to his knees in front of a red shipping container, piquing curiosity as to what could have caused such a dramatic reaction.

The drama’s production team commented, “This scene captures Manager Kim’s emotions as he wanders in the rain, not knowing whether Min Ji is alive and fearing that he might be too late.”

Praising So Ji Sub’s acting, they continued, “So Ji Sub delivered a passionate performance, conveying his character’s desperation [to save] his daughter in every moment as he walked, ran, and collapsed in the rain.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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