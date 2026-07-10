Chuu Parts Ways With Agency After 3 Years

After three years, Chuu has parted ways with her agency ATRP.

On July 10, ATRP announced that their exclusive contract with Chuu had expired that day.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is ATRP. We are letting you know that our exclusive contract with our artist Chuu has expired as of July 10, 2026. After in-depth discussions about Chuu’s future activities, we mutually agreed to end the exclusive contract while rooting for one another’s futures. We would like to thank all the fans who have given Chuu their unsparing love and support up until now. We ask that you continue to give her lots of interest and encouragement in the future as well.

Thank you.

Watch Chuu in her drama “My Girlfriend is the Man!” on Viki below:

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