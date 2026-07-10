Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, And Lee Min Ho Chase The Truth Behind Assassination Attempt In Posters For New Film 'Assassin(s)'

Upcoming film “Assassin(s)” has released a new set of character posters!

“Assassin(s)” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

The newly released posters spotlight the stories of three main characters connected to the assassination attempt on the first lady. Through their intense expressions and determined gazes, the posters capture each character’s pursuit of the truth in their own way, heightening anticipation and tension.

Cheol Gu (Yoo Hae Jin), a sharp, determined senior inspector, reveals his inner turmoil through a subtle yet powerful expression as he looks upon the scene of the shocking incident. The text, “The one who tracks the truth,” raises curiosity about what kind of role he will play as he searches for answers.

Jae Hwan (Park Hae Il), an editor in a newspaper’s social affairs department, shows a sharp and unwavering gaze that reflects his insight and conviction. The copy reads, “The one who seeks to reveal the truth,” highlighting his determination to report the story against mounting pressure.

Young Il (Lee Min Ho), an ambitious rookie journalist, is seen holding a payphone as he reports the shooting incident to his newspaper after witnessing the scene. The text on his poster reads, “The one who digs into the truth,” further building anticipation for his journey as he dives deeper into uncovering the mystery.

“Assassin(s)” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin in “Exhuma”:

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Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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