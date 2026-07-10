Nam Joo Hyuk And Roh Yoon Seo Fall Into Chaos After Encountering Ghosts In New Drama 'The East Palace'

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The East Palace” has unveiled its new character stills!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The newly released stills capture the confusion of Gu Cheon as he enters the spirit world, as well as Saeng Gang, who can hear the voices of ghosts. The identity of the being Gu Cheon encounters and the sight of a ghost whispering into Saeng Gang’s ear foreshadow the incidents that will unfold within the palace.

Another still draws attention to the complex facial expression of the King as he visits a Buddhist shrine. Interest is mounting over whether the King, who summoned Gu Cheon and Saeng Gang to the palace, will be able to unravel the clues behind the curse surrounding the Eastern Palace.

The royal characters have also been revealed. The Crown Prince (Kwak Dong Yeon), the Queen Dowager (Jang Young Nam), Prince Ik Sang (Tae In Ho), and Royal Consort Suk Bin Choi (Hwang Young Hee) each react differently as they face the series of deaths occurring in the Eastern Palace.

Kim Sang Sun (Hong Seo Joon), who stays by the King’s side, and the shaman (Lee Hong Nae), who enters the palace at the Queen Dowager’s summons, are also set to become entangled in the events surrounding the curse, further heightening the tension.

“The East Palace” is set to premiere on July 17. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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Or watch Cho Seung Woo in “Stranger”:

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