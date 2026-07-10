Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Get Close In 'Love In Sync'

Get ready for a shift in the relationship between Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah on “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a new romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Love in Sync,” Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo) was shocked to learn that a former client had gone on a rampage with a weapon. Troubled by the news, he drank himself into a stupor, and Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) wound up helping him get home.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ji An’s life was turned upside down by a controversy that led her to not renewing her contract with her agency, which in turn led her to falling victim to a real estate scam. During the subsequent police investigation, Cha Eun Hwan came to her aid by stepping up and preventing her from being filmed by a malicious onlooker.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An end up in each other’s arms once again. When she sees a customer harassing a part-time employee at a convenience store, Yoo Ji An decides to step in. Cha Eun Hwan, who was watching the situation unfold, unexpectedly winds up embracing her, which leads to a subtle change in their relationship.

After the incident, Yoo Ji An invites Cha Eun Hwan for a meal in order to express her gratitude. During the meal, however, Yoo Ji An once again senses Cha Eun Hwan’s emotions, and he is startled by something she says.

To find out what sort of change will occur in Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An’s dynamic, catch the next episode of “Love in Sync” on July 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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