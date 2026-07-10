IVE's Gaeul To Be Absent From 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA) Due To Scheduling Conflict

Gaeul will not be joining IVE at the upcoming 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA).

On July 10, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Gaeul will be unable to participate in IVE’s scheduled appearance at the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA), which will be held on August 23 at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, due to a prior personal schedule.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT.

We would like to provide an update regarding IVE’s participation in the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA) on August 23.

Due to a prior personal schedule, IVE member GAEUL will unfortunately be unable to participate in this event. We made every effort to adjust the schedule in order for her to attend; however, due to unavoidable circumstances, she will not be able to join the event. We sincerely ask for your kind understanding.

Accordingly, IVE will participate in the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA) with five members: AN YU JIN, REI, JANG WON YOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.