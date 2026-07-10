Hani Dishes On Her Resilient Character And Her Charms In “Love On The Menu”

Hani has shared more insights into her upcoming drama “Love on the Menu”!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Making her weekend drama debut as Han Gyu Rim, Hani shared, “Since weekend dramas are something the whole family watches together, I was excited, but I also felt a lot of pressure and a strong sense of responsibility.”

Explaining why she chose the role, she said, “Han Gyu Rim hasn’t had an easy life, but she doesn’t let that turn her into someone who hates the world. She’s been hurt, endured so much, and carried far more responsibility than anyone should have to, yet she continues to move forward, protects the people she loves, and finds a way to smile again. That part of her stayed with me for a long time.”

Hani also spoke about how she prepared for the character, saying, “Han Gyu Rim didn’t suddenly become a strong person overnight. She became that way because she had to take care of her family from a very young age. As I prepared for the role, I wanted there to be both the face of a mother and the face of a daughter who still needs her own mother.” She continued, “Because life felt so overwhelming to her, I think the more she loved Moo Jin, the more afraid she became.”

Describing Han Gyu Rim with the keywords “resilience,” “love,” and “strength,” Hani explained, “There must have been countless moments when she wanted to give up, but she persevered day after day to protect her family. She lies at times and even runs away, but deep down, everything she does comes from love. It broke my heart because those choices were her way of protecting the people she cared about. Even so, she’s someone who can still smile and show kindness, and I found that strength truly admirable.”

Returning to acting for the first time in three years, Hani remarked, “‘Love on the Menu’ is a story about people who choose to keep loving and living their lives, even if they aren’t perfect and have been hurt many times. I hope it becomes a warm drama that families can enjoy watching together. Please give it lots of love and support.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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