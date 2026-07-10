N.Flying Announces Venue Change For Upcoming Seoul Concert

N.Flying has announced a venue change for its upcoming Seoul concert.

On July 10, FNC Entertainment announced that the venue for 2026 N.Flying “LIVE ‘&CON5 : into REM’ IN SEOUL,” originally scheduled to take place at Ticketlink Live Arena from July 31 to August 2, 2026, has been changed due to ongoing circumstances affecting the original venue. The concert will now be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, while the dates remain unchanged.

The agency explained that it had explored every possible option to preserve existing ticket holders’ seats. However, due to the significant differences in seating layouts and standing capacity between the two venues, it was not possible to fairly maintain all seat assignments.

As a result, all existing ticket reservations will be automatically canceled, and fans will need to purchase their tickets again during the new sales period.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment. We would like to inform you that the venue for 2026 N.Flying LIVE ‘&CON5 : into REM’ IN SEOUL, originally scheduled to be held at Ticketlink Live Arena from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, 2026, has been changed due to ongoing circumstances affecting the original venue. In order to provide a safer and more stable concert experience for all attendees, we have made the unavoidable decision to relocate the event. We sincerely apologize for the delay in providing this notice, as the final discussions and approval process regarding the venue change took longer than expected. We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding. 1. Venue Change Notice

Previous Venue: Ticketlink Live Arena

New Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium

※ The concert dates will remain unchanged: July 31 (Fri) – August 2 (Sun), 2026. 2. Ticket Cancellation & Rebooking

We carefully explored every possible option to preserve the seats of existing ticket holders.

However, after thorough review, we confirmed that it would not be possible to fairly maintain all existing seat assignments due to the significant differences in seating configuration and standing capacity between Ticketlink Live Arena and Jamsil Indoor Stadium. In particular, it is impossible to preserve the exact same seat locations during the reassignment process. In addition, even tickets originally purchased as adjacent seats may be separated after relocation, which could result in greater inconvenience and confusion. After carefully considering various operational options, we have decided that the fairest and most transparent solution is to cancel all existing reservations and proceed with rebooking. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience of having to purchase tickets again. We will do our utmost to ensure that all audience members can enjoy the concert in a safer and more comfortable environment. 3. Rebooking Schedule

Fan Club Presale: July 14, 2026 (Tue) 8:00 PM – July 16, 2026 (Thu) 6:00 PM (KST)

General Sale: July 16, 2026 (Thu) 8:00 PM (KST)

※ Existing Ticketlink Live Arena ticket holders who completed their purchase during the Fan Club Presale access period will automatically receive Fan Club Presale eligibility for the new ticket sale without any additional verification process.

※ All existing Ticketlink Live Arena reservations will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed automatically according to each card issuer’s policy and may take up to five (5) business days to be completed. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the venue change and the ticket rebooking process. We will do our very best to provide a safe and satisfying concert experience for all attendees.

Thank you.

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