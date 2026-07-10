SM Entertainment Reveals Accounts Already Facing Legal Action Over Malicious Posts

SM Entertainment has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its artists through strong legal action against malicious online activity.

On July 10, SM Entertainment released an update on its ongoing legal efforts against individuals who have violated the rights of its artists. The agency stressed that attempts to evade legal responsibility by deleting posts, deactivating accounts, or making them private will not prevent offenders from being held accountable, adding that it has already secured sufficient evidence and will continue pursuing strict legal action without exception.

Read SM Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update regarding our legal response to acts that infringe upon the rights of our artists.

First, we are aware that some malicious online users have recently attempted to evade legal responsibility through various methods, including deleting or deactivating their accounts, deleting posts, or making their accounts private.

However, no such attempt to circumvent responsibility can exempt anyone from legal liability or punishment. We have already secured sufficient evidence for legal action through real-time evidence collection and are pursuing strong legal measures against all illegal acts, including these attempts to avoid accountability, without exception.

In particular, we would like to inform you that legal complaints have already been filed against the accounts listed below based on reports submitted through KWANGYA 119 regarding violations of our artists’ rights.

[X (formerly Twitter)]

@M *LSIZZYANG, @T *OO1101, @b *inyour, @j *25yongtwt1, @i*ynnyxx, @w *b243090345326, @b *khkhlritawt11, @m *onlightangle0, @m *ngzaihrs, @s *ZMfPG7aYAapLK, @m *yah00, @y *mmy_kpop, @_ *trawluver, @p *dtodmegadance, @K *chKichl5k, @r *seduire, @f *ckjiyoon, @j *stice251030, and 28 more.

[DC Inside]

Male Celebrity Gallery, Female Celebrity Gallery, Girls Planet 999 Gallery, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gallery, Domestic Drama Gallery, Overseas Baseball Gallery, Mini Gallery of Financial Assets, Minor Gallery of Korean Female Idols, Minor Gallery of Female Idol’s Music, Hip Hop Gallery, Minor Gallery of K-pop, Sis Mini Gallery, Fangirl Mini Gallery, ㅇㅇ(1*8.235), ㅇㅇ(1*6.101), ㅇㅇ(2*1.234), ㅇㅇ(2*1.235), ㅇㅇ(2*3.38), ㅇㅇ(2*1.36), ㅇㅇ(1*6.102), ㅇㅇ(1*7.111), ㅇㅇ(1*8.235), 띤갤러(1*8.235), ㅇㅇ (3*.7), ㅇㅇ(2*1.36), ㅇㅇ(1*8.235), 긷갤러(3*.7), and 197 more.

[YouTube]

@l *ve_never_ever, @새*-e4r, @암*, @user -q*9om1bw8y, @w *orldmax, @c *tabolic610, @크*운산도크림, @호*맛쫀드기, @시*아멈춰라-g1r, @*치지마*신아, @H *uuuunm, @w *veissue, and 4 more.

[theqoo]

108 users.

In addition, legal action is also being pursued against users on Naver and Daum Cafes (including Women’s Generation, Jjukbbang Cafe, SoulDresser, Yeosineun Isajung, and Leejongkyuktugi), Nate Pann, Instiz, MLB Park, FM Korea, Instagram, Threads, and other platforms.

To protect the rights and interests of our artists, we carefully review reports submitted by fans through KWANGYA 119 while continuously monitoring and collecting evidence of illegal activities across various platforms, including the spread of false information, defamation, sexual harassment, deepfake content, and copyright infringement. Working alongside our legal representatives, we will continue to gather and review relevant evidence. We will also continue to hold those who commit illegal acts while hiding behind anonymity fully accountable under our strict zero-tolerance policy, with no leniency.

We sincerely thank all the fans who continue to report illegal activities out of love and support for our artists. If you come across any similar cases in the future, we ask that you continue to actively report them through KWANGYA 119.

Thank you.