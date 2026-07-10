So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Smile Brightly For A Photo In “Agent Kim Reactivated” Flashback

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a glimpse of the three dads’ brighter past.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho) finally joined forces to search for Min Ji. Despite suffering a gunshot wound, Manager Kim headed to Myeongpo Port, Sung Han Soo jumped into a river alongside the director of the Special Operations Bureau, and Park Jin Chul chose to turn himself in.

The upcoming Episode 5 will take viewers back to the trio’s younger days, revealing a lively and heartwarming chapter of their friendship as they bicker while helping each other move into a new home. In contrast to the determined “dads with glasses” of the present day, the newly released stills capture the warm and carefree days of the “young dads without glasses.”

The stills highlight the trio’s close friendship: Manager Kim serving as the dependable pillar of the group, taekwondo master Sung Han Soo constantly nagging the others, and powerhouse Park Jin Chul showing off his incredible strength.

One particularly heartwarming image shows the three friends and little Min Ji gathered together for a commemorative photo after finishing the move.

As the three fathers currently risk their lives and emerge bloodied in their desperate search for Min Ji, viewers are left wondering how these warm and carefree memories from their younger years connect to the emotional journey unfolding in the present.

The production team commented, “These scenes reveal the special bond between Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo, and Park Jin Chul before they became the ‘dads with glasses’ we know today. Please look forward to seeing their story expand further in Episodes 5 and 6.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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