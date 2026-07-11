Ji Sung And Ha Yun Kyung Get Fake-Married In 'The Apartment Job' Premiere

Ji Sung and Ha Yun Kyung will hold a fake wedding on the first episode of JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Apartment Job”!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming premiere, Park Hae Kang walks down the aisle with aspiring lawyer Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) in a beautiful—albeit fake—wedding. The moment marks the start of Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri’s chaotic journey as they temporarily become a fake married couple.

Looking dapper in a classic tuxedo, Park Hae Kang casts aside his intimidating aura as a former mob boss to transform into a picture-perfect groom who gazes tenderly at his bride. Meanwhile, Kang Ha Ri makes a stunning bride as she and Park Hae Kang “tie the knot” amidst the blessings and cheers of an admiring crowd.

The production team of “The Apartment Job” teased, “Ji Sung’s amusing transformation from intimidating former mob boss to a gentle [groom], along with the elegant smile of bride Ha Yun Kyung, set the tone for the drama.”

They continued, “Please join us and make sure not to miss the entertaining first chapter that leads into the race for 10 billion won [approximately $6.7 million].”

“The Apartment Job” will premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And check out Ha Yun Kyung’s film “Go Back” below:

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