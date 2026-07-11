Namkoong Min Aims A Gun At Park Byung Eun In 'The Husband'

Get ready for a tense encounter between Namkoong Min and Park Byung Eun on “The Husband”!

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Husband,” Lee Soo Hyung approached Kang Tae Joo and told him, “I’m the only person who knows that you didn’t kidnap your wife.”

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Tae Joo remains suspicious and wary of Lee Soo Hyung during their first meeting.

While looking over the findings of Lee Soo Hyung’s investigation, Kang Tae Joo is shocked by what he sees and winds up pointing a gun at the other man. However, even as Kang Tae Joo takes aim at him, Lee Soo Hyung remains calm and entirely unfazed.

Afterwards, the two men winds up getting into a violent physical altercation, piquing curiosity over Lee Soo Hyung’s identity and the consequences of this eventful meeting.

The drama’s production team cryptically teased, “The very fact that Lee Soo Hyung, who seems to know the truth about the kidnapping incident, is meeting with the desperate Kang Tae Joo will become an extremely important point in ‘The Husband.’”

They went on to add, “Please make sure to tune in to Episode 3 to find out what sort of choice will be made by Kang Tae Joo, who has no idea who Lee Soo Hyung is.”

To find out how this encounter plays out, tune in to the third episode of “The Husband” on July 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Byung Eun’s film “Dirty Money” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)