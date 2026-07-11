NMIXX Postpones Today's Concert In Kaohsiung Due To Typhoon Bavi
NMIXX has postponed their “EPISODE 1 : ZERO FRONTIER” concert that was scheduled to take place today in Kaohsiung.
On July 10 local time, JYP Entertainment announced that because the local government had declared July 11 a “typhoon day,” Day 1 of NMIXX’s concert in Kaohsiung had been rescheduled from July 11 to July 13.
Meanwhile, NMIXX’s July 12 concert in Kaohsiung will proceed as scheduled.
JYP Entertainment’s English statement is as follows:
Due to the impact of Typhoon Bavi, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan, has announced a typhoon day for Kaohsiung City on July 11. After careful consideration with the artist team, we regret to announce that the schedule for “NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR <EPISODE 1 : ZERO FRONTIER> IN KAOHSIUNG” has been changed as follows. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and apologize to all fans who have been looking forward to the show.
[Rescheduled Show Information]
– Original Schedule: Saturday, July 11
– Rescheduled: Monday, July 13
VIP Soundcheck: 5:00 PM
Show: 7:00 PM
*All times are based on local time (CST).
*The venue remains unchanged.
*The Sunday, July 12 show will proceed as scheduled.