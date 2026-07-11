NMIXX Postpones Today's Concert In Kaohsiung Due To Typhoon Bavi

NMIXX has postponed their “EPISODE 1 : ZERO FRONTIER” concert that was scheduled to take place today in Kaohsiung.

On July 10 local time, JYP Entertainment announced that because the local government had declared July 11 a “typhoon day,” Day 1 of NMIXX’s concert in Kaohsiung had been rescheduled from July 11 to July 13.

Meanwhile, NMIXX’s July 12 concert in Kaohsiung will proceed as scheduled.

JYP Entertainment’s English statement is as follows: