Kim Myung Soo's Tragic Past To Be Revealed On 'Love In Sync'

The heartbreaking story of Kim Myung Soo’s past will be revealed on the next episode of “Love in Sync.”

“Love in Sync” is a new romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love in Sync,” Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo) was visibly shaken when he learned that Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) would be coming to him for counseling. Meanwhile, when Yoo Ji An collapsed after a trauma response, she momentarily saw Cha Eun Hwan as someone else and apologized to him, piquing curiosity over their past connection.

In the upcoming third episode of the drama, the tragic past of Cha Eun Hwan’s family will come to light. Newly released stills from the episode show Cha Eun Hwan at home, attempting in vain to comfort his sobbing older sister Cha Song Hwan (Cha Min Ji). Despite his efforts, Cha Song Hwan reacts irritably, pushing her brother and refusing to open up to him.

Notably, the current reality faced by the two siblings stands in stark contrast to the happy family photo that sits on Cha Eun Hwan’s desk at his office. Cha Song Hwan, who smiled brightly in her childhood photo, now appears miserable and tormented as she relies on a wheelchair.

While trying to drop off a misdelivered package, Yoo Ji An happens to witness this emotional moment between the two siblings, and she once again experiences Cha Eun Hwan’s complicated emotions.

To find out what happened to Cha Eun Hwan’s family, catch the next episode of “Love in Sync” on July 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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