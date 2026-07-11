So Ji Sub And His Crew Divide And Conquer In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

So Ji Sub and his friends will launch a “divide-and-conquer” operation on the next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated,” Manager Kim confirmed that his daughter Min Ji was still alive through a message she left for him in a warehouse. He then rushed out into the pouring rain to find her, only to break viewers’ hearts by realizing that he had just missed her by moments. The episode ended on a suspenseful note, with Min Ji being driven away in Joo Kang Chan (Joo Sang Wook)’s car.

Now that they know Min Ji is alive, Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho) will embark on a new mission to rescue her that requires them to split up. Manager Kim infiltrates enemy territory and quickly subdues all the bad guys in the area with lightning speed, while Sung Han Soo squeezes through a narrow ventilation shaft in order to get somewhere.

Finally, Park Jin Chul beams with triumph after opening the door to a sealed armory, where he is surrounded by walls covered in firearms.

The drama’s production team teased, “In Episode 6, dads So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho will portray a shocking story that will go beyond anything viewers could have imagined. Please keep an eye on how the fathers risk their lives and charge into action after learning that [So Ji Sub’s] daughter is alive.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Kyung Ho’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” below:

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