BTS's 'Life Goes On' Becomes Their 16th Group MV To Hit 600 Million Views

BTS has hit the 600 million mark with yet another music video!

On July 12 at around 12:34 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Life Goes On” surpassed 600 million views on YouTube.

“Life Goes On” is BTS’s 16th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “DNA,” “Fire,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “IDOL,” “Dope,” “Boy With Luv,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Save Me,” “Dynamite,” “Butter,” ““Permission to Dance,” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima), “Not Today,” and “Black Swan.”

BTS first released the music video for “Life Goes On” on November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just over five years, seven months, and 21 days to reach 600 million views.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the heartwarming music video for “Life Goes On” again below:

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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