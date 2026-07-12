IU And Heo Nam Jun Confirmed To Reunite For Her Upcoming Comeback MV

It’s official: IU and Heo Nam Jun will be reuniting for her next music video!

On July 11, Heo Nam Jun’s agency H.SOLID confirmed reports that the actor would be starring in IU’s music video for the title track of her upcoming album.

“Heo Nam Jun is appearing in IU’s music video for her new album,” stated the agency. “Filming is scheduled to take place next month.”

Heo Nam Jun previously starred in IU’s music video for “Never Ending Story,” the title track of her 2025 remake album “A flower bookmark, Pt. 3.”

Meanwhile, IU’s upcoming album is reportedly due out in September.

Are you excited to see IU and Heo Nam Jun together in another music video?

Watch Heo Nam Jun in his drama “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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