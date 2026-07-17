First Impressions: Chinese BL Drama 'Deep In' Is About 2 Actors Whose Feelings Go Off Script

China is rolling out some real bangers this year in the world of BL, and it feels like a preamble to the rise of Chinese BLs that’s definitely coming. Following dramas like “Feel What You Feel,” “Sammy’s Children’s Day,” and “Double Helix,” “Deep In” is the newest to join the lot.

In “Deep In,” Zhang Zhun (Shu Yuan) is a struggling newbie actor who finally gets his first real gig in a main character role. To better play his part and prepare for the several intimate scenes the film requires, he has to spend time and get to know his co-star, Zhen Xin (Ollie), a cold and conceited veteran actor who isn’t going to make anything easy.

Here’s what the premiere episodes bring to the table, and truth be told, there’s already a whole lot of NSFW mess and the sort of spice you usually have to wait at least half the show for.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 1 and 2 ahead!

The leads, Zhang Zhun and Zhen Xin, are two actors who are total opposites in their temperament and where they are in their careers.

While Zhen Xin has already achieved success as an actor, Zhang Zhun hasn’t had much luck in the career department. Instead, he’s gained experience as a stunt double while dreaming of getting an on-screen role. In fact, Zhang Zhun served as the stunt double for the female lead in a historical drama that Zhen Xin starred in.

During a flashback to this time, you can really feel the difference between them. While the spotlight and attention are on Zhen Xin as the lead, Zhang Zhun is sitting alone off to the side, presumably enduring long waiting periods until he is needed to film his stunt double scenes.

Zhang Zhun is shown holding an umbrella under the pouring rain when a staff member comes over and asks for his umbrella so he can use it for Zhen Xin instead. Zhang Zhun happily gives it to him, and despite now being exposed to the rain, he still has a hopeful look on his face.

Years later, the two reunite, this time as co-stars, and that’s where their story officially begins.

Zhang Zhun secures an audition for a lead role in the film “Deep In” (wink wink), and he thinks this is finally his chance to make his dreams of acting a reality. However, he shows up for the audition and learns his first scene is an intimate one with the other lead, Zhen Xin. The trumpets were definitely going off at that point.

Zhen Xin walks into the room, and he’s not only startlingly gorgeous, but his aura is off the charts. Zhang Zhun politely introduces himself to Zhen Xin, but Zhen Xin immediately comes off as arrogant and snarky. The way he glares at Zhang Zhun makes it seem like they already have some decade-long feud.

Zhang Zhun tries to break the ice by pointing out they’ve briefly worked together in the past, but it doesn’t help. Zhen Xin seems too cool to remember minor people on set like stunt doubles and brushes it off. But does he really not remember Zhang Zhun?

If that’s the case, then what was the meaning behind his peaking at Zhang Zhun when he acted in the historical drama? That looked suspiciously like a longing stare.

Granted, the timing of Zhang Zhun’s “Deep In” audition isn’t ideal because Zhen Xin had already done multiple takes with other actors trying out for the role before Zhang Zhun arrived. At this point, Zhen Xin is already exhausted and annoyed because according to him, the actors weren’t trying hard enough. But oh boy is he in for a surprise.

It’s a tense and rocky start, but the two eventually get comfortable in their intimate scene and maybe even a little too comfortable. But the director calls cut, and apparently, that was all they needed for the audition because they let Zhang Zhun go home.

The fact that his audition had no lines or real acting beyond the brief intimate scene is a little funny, but with the few minutes he does have, Zhang Zhun really does so well despite starting out so nervous.

But the switch-up from nervous wreck to an actor that looks like he has done this a million times is so unexpected that it begs the question: did Zhang Zhun’s acting skills kick in at the right moment, or was it real attraction that helped give a convincing performance?

Days later, Zhang Zhun gets a message that he got the role, and he certainly earned it. But his trials and tribulations are far from over.

Upon arriving on location for filming, he’s told that he’ll be staying in the same room as Zhen Xin so they can “get to know each other” before their intimate scenes, which is said to be what they’re filming first. But Zhen Xin misses the memo and has no idea about this co-living arrangement.

Contrary to his repulsed reaction to having to share the same suite, it was actually Zhen Xin who chose Zhang Zhun for the role amongst a hefty pile of other actors. The mixed signals coming from this guy are already crazy, and it’s only the premiere.

And they were roommates.

As it so happens, the film has three planned intimate scenes, two of which are fully nude, so getting to know each other seems like a pretty decent idea. Clues are given as to just how creative and detailed these intimate scenes are when Zhang Zhun reads the script and is more than mildly concerned. It’s definitely giving, “What did I sign up for?”

For someone who seemed so annoyed with the whole situation to begin with, Zhen Xin is the one that’s so keen on building chemistry together. The director suggests they watch films in bed together to study intimate scenes, but the “building chemistry” escalates to practicing real intimacy in the seclusion of their shared suite.

As they practice their intimate scenes, it gets increasingly intense, and it becomes too much for Zhang Zhun to handle. As he tries to slow things down, Zhen Xin tries to speed things up. He even tries to get in the shower with Zhang Zhun at one point. The situation leaves Zhen Xin with a bruised face and the need for an icepack.

But that’s not the only trouble in paradise, because right when the two are set to film their first scenes, someone comes in trying to steal Zhang Zhun’s role.

It’s right when Zhang Zhun and Zhen Xin are finally getting the hang of their chemistry that another actor shows up to snatch Zhang Zhun’s role. It really seems like everyone wants a piece of Zhen Xin, because even the actress who shows up the same day to do her scenes wants to get between Zhang Zhun and Zhen Xin.

The two are able to keep their roles, if only until the next challenge arises, by killing it at their first official “Deep In” scenes.

By the way, another important detail the premiere episodes unveil is that both of the leads have girlfriends.

While Zhang Zhun is in what so far seems to be a happy, supportive relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Zhen Xin appears to be secretly dating. Both girlfriends haven’t been fully revealed yet, but by that math, a love square is in the future, and that can’t be good.

The premise of “Deep In” is definitely reminiscent of BLs like “Top Form” and “At 25 In Akasaka.” The setup of a shy aspiring actor paired with a confident actor who likes to flirt and mess around definitely has fanfic energy to it, but even still, it’s shaping up to be a compelling story.

If you’ve been on a fluffy feel‑good BL high and are ready to switch things up, and you want something that feels a bit risqué with mature scenes that don’t fade to black, this may be the next watch for you.

As a BL about actors in a BL, it’s also likely to give an interesting perspective on the genre itself and the actors that work in it. Wherever this story goes, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Start watching “Deep In” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “Double Helix,” “Deep In,” The Prosecutor’s Proposal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Mr. Kill,” and “A Winter Sun Wakes the Wind in Spring Hills’ Dream.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’