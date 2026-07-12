Watch: Hwang In Youp Makes Hyeri's Heart Flutter In 'Dream To You' Preview

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has shared a sneak peek of its premiere!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

The newly released preview of the drama’s first episode offers a glimpse of the two protagonists during their high school days, when Woo Soo Bin transfers to Joo Yi Jae’s school. The clip opens on Joo Yi Jae approaching Woo Soo Bin and asking what his dream is. When he responds that he doesn’t have one, she exclaims in shock, “You don’t have one?! Hey, a man needs to go about life with at least one dream in his heart!”

Woo Soo Bin goes on to share, “But there is something I need to become… a doctor. Because my grandfather and father are both doctors. It’s because of my father’s hospital that I transferred here.” Joo Yi Jae teasingly asks if he’s good at studying, and Woo Soo Bin replies that he isn’t.

Joo Yi Jae points out that it’s his turn to ask her what her dream is, but when Woo Soo Bin actually asks her, she freezes up—because her heart skips a beat at the way Woo Soo Bin calls her by her first name. Joo Yi Jae, who grew up in Gyeongsang Province, explains that she isn’t used to the way that Woo Soo Bin, who hails from Seoul, speaks. After getting adorably flustered, she complains that “guys from Seoul are unnecessarily affectionate [in their manner of speech].”

Joo YI Jae goes on to add, “Can I give you a tip? Around here, you’ll get into big trouble if you carelessly call people just by their first names instead of their full names. Everyone will think you like them. Be careful.” But even after hearing her advice, Woo Soo Bin calls her by her first name as he replies with a smile, “Okay, Yi Jae.” Joo Yi Jae bristles, “I told you not to do that! And don’t smile like that, either!”

Woo Soo Bin then asks, “So what’s your dream?” Changing the trajectory of his life forever, Joo Yi Jae excitedly replies, “Becoming a film director. What do you think? Cool, right?”

Check out the full preview below!

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below:

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