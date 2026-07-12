Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Start Dating Secretly In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

Get ready for Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun to begin a thrilling secret romance in “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon finally confirmed their feelings for one another. After Kang Si Woo confessed that all his acts of kindness had been motivated by his romantic interest in Cha Ji Yoon, the two of them made viewers’ heart flutter by sharing their long-awaited first kiss.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon start dating in secret while attempting to hide their relationship at the office. Newly released stills from the episode show the couple arriving at work together, with Kang Si Woo furtively dropping Cha Ji Yoon off near their company building.

Cha Ji Yoon is beaming with joy as she clutches a bouquet of flowers, hinting at the welcome change in her relationship with Kang Si Woo.

Another set of stills captures the couple embracing one another in a deserted alley after getting off work. Cha Ji Yoon wears a blissful smile as she nestles into Kang Si Woo’s arms, and he hugs her tightly while looking absolutely smitten.

The drama’s production team teased, “The secret romance between Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon, whose relationship switches back and forth between boss-subordinate and lovers, will deliver unpredictable tension while also making viewers’ hearts flutter. Please look forward to their changed relationship.”

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” will air on July 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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