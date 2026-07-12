Watch: Yang Se Jong Is A Fearless Prosecutor Who Is Only Terrified Of One Thing In 'Spooky In Love' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has released a new teaser spotlighting Yang Se Jong’s character!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The new teaser begins by introducing Ma Gang Wook( Yang Se Jong) as a fearless prosecutor who isn’t afraid to stand up to those with wealth and power. Even when faced with all sorts of external pressure, Ma Gang Wook refuses to back down as he bravely brings criminals to justice regardless of their status.

However, there is just one thing that this confident and courageous prosecutor is afraid of: ghosts. Although Ma Gang Wook seems to fear nothing, he is so terrified of ghosts that he can’t even bear to watch horror movies. After hearing a rumor that a ghost appears in a certain bathroom whenever it rains, Ma Gang Wook trembles in fear as he stands in the bathroom doorway and yells, “Come out!”

At the end of the teaser, a panicked Ma Gang Wook rushes to Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin)’s house, where he desperately calls her name outside the gate. Cheon Yeo Ri responds in voice-over, “I thought you said you weren’t scared!”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” on Viki below:

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