Kim Myung Soo Stands Up For Kang Min Ah In Front Of Kwon So Hyun On 'Love In Sync'

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo will come to Kang Min Ah’s rescue on the next episode of “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a new romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), and Han Yi Jin (Kwon So Hyun) share a pivotal encounter that winds up changing the trajectories of all three characters’ lives.

While meeting his client Han Yi Jin at a cafe, Cha Eun Hwan is spotted by Yoo Ji An, which leads to the three of them sitting together. Although things appear calm on the surface, the air is thick with tension due to the trio’s shared pasts and presents.

Later, when Cha Eun Hwan briefly steps away for a moment, a reporter confronts Yoo Ji An with a barrage of aggressive questions about her abuse-of-power controversy, overwhelming the actress. Cha Eun Hwan then returns to the cafe and stands up for Yoo Ji An, stepping between her and the reporter in a protective gesture.

Han Yi Jin, who has long harbored unrequited feelings for Cha Eun Hwan without expressing them, becomes anxious and jealous when she sees him taking care of Yoo Ji An. Amidst an already intense rivalry between the former bandmates, Han Yi Jin’s inner turmoil begins to boil over as she witnesses just how close Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An have gotten.

To find out what sort of consequences this tense encounter will have, catch the next episode of “Love in Sync” on July 12 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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