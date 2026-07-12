Namkoong Min Threatens His In-Laws At Gunpoint In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has unveiled an intriguing glimpse of its next episode!

“The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) escaped police custody in order to meet with Lee Soo Hyung (Park Byung Eun).

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Kang Tae Joo s seen pointing a gun at his father-in-law (Jang Gwang) and mother-in-law (Oh Min Ae). While on the run, Kang Tae Joo unexpectedly barges into their home with his gun drawn, leaving his in-laws visibly shocked.

Furthermore, Kang Tae Joo suddenly goes on to demand 3 billion won (approximately $2 million) from his parents-in-law, who believe that he kidnapped their daughter.

To find out why Kang Tae Joo, who has been insisting he’s innocent, winds up threatening his in-laws, catch the next episode of “The Husband” on July 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)