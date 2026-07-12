Ji Sung And His Squad Pose For Fake Family Photos In 'The Apartment Job'

After holding a fake wedding in the premiere of “The Apartment Job,” Ji Sung’s next move will be to pose for a fake family photo shoot!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Park Hae Kang advances to the next step of his “fake family” project, gathering his squad to take family photos together.

First, Park Hae Kang and his fake wife Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) make a picture-perfect married couple as their fake son Gyeong Buk (Kim Han Gyeol) winks impishly at the camera.

They are joined by Gecko (Kim Won Hae), who has transformed into a fashionable grandfather, along with “brothers” Gyeong Nam (Jung Soon Won), Je Gil (Hwang Hee), and Big Guy (Kim Kyu Won).

To find out why Park Hae Kang’s crew suddenly winds up posing for family photos, tune in to the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on July 12 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And check out Ha Yun Kyung’s film “Go Back” below:

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