Watch: Ha Seok Jin Is Smitten With EXID's Hani In 'Love On The Menu' Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has shared a sneak peek of Ha Seok Jin and EXID’s Hani’s romance!

“Love on the Menu” tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former loves who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of the journey of Kim Moo Jin, who gave up everything for love, and Han Gyu Rim, who gave up love for the sake of her family. The video begins with Han Seo Hyun (Lee Joo Yeon) asking Kim Moo Jin what’s so special about Han Gyu Rim. As if to answer her question, the teaser then cuts to Han Gyu Rim rushing off a bus in order to help a collapsed Park Soo Nam (Kang Ae Shim) as Kim Moo Jin watches from a distance.

When Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim end up working part-time at the same place, they gradually grow closer. Kim Moo Jin, who is inexperienced in love, hilariously wonders if he should use his status as a chaebol heir to his advantage, asking, “Should I tell her that I’m well-off? No, not just well-off, but a chaebol heir. Should I just spill the beans?”

Later, Kim Moo Jin gets endearingly jealous and complains to Han Gyu Rim, “Are you that kind and friendly to everyone? Can’t you just be nice to me and not anyone else?”

Han Gyu Rim, who is busy hopping between part-time jobs in order to make ends meet, declares that she doesn’t have the time or the means to date anyone right now. However, the smitten Kim Moo Jin remains undeterred, and he tells her, “All you need to do is keep feeling butterflies around me. It’s okay if you don’t get caught, and it’s even better if you do.”

When cracks begin to form in their relationship due to external circumstances, Han Gyu Rim attempts to push Kim Moo Jin away by saying, “If you don’t want to get dragged down into this cesspool with me, run away as quickly as possible.” But despite her efforts to keep her distance, the teaser ends with Kim Moo Jin asking if he can hug her before warmly pulling her into his arms.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Love on the Menu” will premiere on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” on Viki below:

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And watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” below:

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