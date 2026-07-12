Watch: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Show Dedication To Their Roles On Set Of 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has released a new making-of video capturing behind-the-scenes moments of episodes 3 and 4!

In a scene filming with his on-screen daughter Seo Su Min, So Ji Sub jokes that he can’t remember his lines because of Seo Su Min’s singing. When asked if Min Ji’s (Seo Su Min) singing skills is based on genetics, So Ji Sub playfully answers, “I don’t think she’s taken after me. I think she’s like her mother.” Seo Su Min also clarifies to the making-of camera that she doesn’t sing off-tune the way her character does.

Yoon Kyung Ho surprises the set with his shocking transformation with long hair. While filming, So Ji Sub struggles to stop laughing as Yoon Kyung Ho channels his rock and roll spirit.

Choi Dae Hoon further captivates with his action scenes, performing skillfully with wires and paying special attention to detail to his movements.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

Watch Now