Ryu Seung Ryong And Ha Ji Won's Upcoming Film 'Portrait Of A Family' Confirms Premiere Date With New Teasers

Ryu Seung Ryong and Ha Ji Won’s upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” is gearing up for its premiere!

On July 9, “Portrait of a Family” unveiled its premiere date along with new teasers.

Directed by Lee Ji Won of “Miss Baek,” “Portrait of a Family” is about top star couple Joong Goo (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won), who once used to live extravagantly, as they face a crack in their lives due to the sudden appearance of Joong Goo’s daughter Dong Joo (Kim Si Ah). The story follows the chase for the truth in order to save Dong Joo after she becomes swept up in an unexpected incident eight years later.

The launching poster is reminiscent of the “bi gwang” card in the Korean card game hwatu (go-stop), with “bi” meaning “rain” and “gwang” referring to “light.” The poster has the copy, “The most brilliant hand in a moment of crisis,” highlighting the significance of the bi gwang card and hinting that the family will support one another in a moment of crisis.

Ryu Seung Ryong will play the role of Joong Goo, a once great baseball player whose life fell apart with the appearance of his daughter Dong Joo. Afterwards, he threw everything away in order to protect his daughter, highlighting the steady presence of a father. Having impressed in numerous films including “Masquerade,” “Miracle in Cell No.7,” “The Admiral: Roaring Currents,” and “Extreme Job” as well as the dramas “Moving,” “Low Life,” “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim,” and more, Ryu Seung Ryong is once again expected to captivate with his acting spectrum.

Ha Ji Won will play the role of Nam Mi, who was once a top star but is now working to make a living after falling from the top following Dong Joo’s appearance. She is unable to ignore Dong Joo, who reminds her of her younger self. Ha Ji Won, who has captivated in numerous projects including “Climax,” “Curtain Call,” “The King 2 Hearts,” “Secret Garden,” and more, is expected to portray Nam Mi’s complicated emotions with great detail.

Kim Si Ah, who captivated in “Miss Baek,” will once again work with director Lee Ji Won as the role of Dong Joo, showcasing her unique acting. She will portray the anxiety and wounds Dong Joo harbors after becoming the center of an incident following the death of a friend.

Furthermore, talented actors Kim Hae Sook, Kim Sun Young, Kim Young Min, and more will further strengthen the cast lineup as they transform into characters who gather together to protect Dong Joo.

“Portrait of a Family” will premiere on September 2. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job” on Viki:

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Also watch Ha Ji Won in her recent drama “Climax” below:

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