'The Husband' And 'The Apartment Job' Both Climb To Their Highest Ratings Yet

The weekend drama ratings battle is heating up!

On July 12, both KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” and JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” rose to their highest viewership ratings yet.

According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “The Husband” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent, marking a jump of nearly two full percentage points from its previous episode.

Not only did the episode set a new personal ratings record for the series, but it was also the most-watched drama to air in its time slot across all channels.

Meanwhile, “The Apartment Job” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. The new drama climbed nearly a full percentage point to an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent, marking it the most-watched program of any kind to air on cable on Sunday.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched show of Sunday overall ahead of the final week of of its run. The latest episode of the drama rose to an average nationwide rating of 15.5 percent for the night.

Watch “The Husband” star Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch “The Apartment Job” star Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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