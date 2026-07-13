Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Look Like Newlyweds Cooking At Home Together In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow” has shared a sneak peek of Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun’s domestic bliss!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon finally stopped hiding their feelings for one another and cleared up all their misunderstandings. Kang Si Woo confessed that all his acts of kindness had been motivated by his romantic interest in Cha Ji Yoon, who revealed her own feelings by asking him to stay by her side. The episode ended with the two of them sharing a romantic first kiss.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the new couple spends some quality time together at Kang Si Woo’s home. As they happily prepare a meal together after work, the two of them give newlywed vibes.

After enjoying their home-cooked meal, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon sit across from one another in the living room and chat over a cup of tea. As they hold hands and gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes, both of them look relaxed, happy, and adorably smitten.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” will air on July 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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